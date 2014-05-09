Video: The Lengths Climate Scientists Will Go

This is the promo video for a project that I'm getting close to finishing.

The film looks at the lengths that scientists will go to highlight the danger of runaway climate change, in particular University of Victoria climatologist Dr Andrew Weaver’s successful run for provincial office in the West Coast Canadian province of British Columbia.

The video also features Simon Fraser University Environmental Economist Dr Mark Jaccard, one of the more high profile scientists to state that he would resort to civil disobedience to prevent expansion of Canada’s carbon footprint.

Scientist and broadcaster Dr David Suzuki, a household name in Canada, also features.

The video is part of icycle.ca productions’ campaign to raise $10,000 to help complete the hour-long documentary Running On Climate.

It can be viewed on Kickstarter .